US Capitol violence: Republican Senators demand removal of Donald Trump from White House

Supporters of US President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol building. (Image: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Hours after violent pro-Donald Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol on January 7, several Republican leaders called for the removal of Trump from the White House before January 20. Four leaders even called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

"He has to be impeached and removed," one current Republican elected official said, as quoted by CNN.

A former senior official also said the President's actions were "egregious enough to remove him even with such a short time left in his tenure".

Read: Twitter, Facebook suspend Donald Trump's accounts amid Capitol violence

"I think this has been a huge shock to the system," the former official said, adding, "How do you keep him in place for two weeks after this?"

Mitt Romney, Utah senator, called Trump a "selfish man" who "deliberately misinformed his supporters" about the election. What happened at the U.S. Capitol today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States, Romney said.

Also read: Pro-Donald Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of the House leadership, told Fox News, "There is no question that the President formed the mob. The President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob".

Meanwhile, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said, "It's past time for the president to accept the results of the election, quit misleading the American people, and repudiate mob violence."

Other Republicans too joined them denouncing Trump. "The President needs to call it off," Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told CNN. "Call it off! It's over. The election is over," he added.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi, other world leaders express shock over storming of US Capitol

Former President George W. Bush also released a statement calling the "insurrection" at the Capitol a "sickening and heartbreaking sight."

Bush said that he was "appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement."

Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to "discharge the powers and duties of his office".

A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

President-elect Biden is expected to be sworn-in as the 46th US President on January 20.