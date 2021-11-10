US Capitol Riot row | Prince Harry says he warned Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on misuse of the social media platform

Prince Harry (PC-AP)

Nearly 10 months after the US Capitol riot, reports arrived that Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey got a warning from Prince Harry the day before the attack, Bloomberg quoted Duke of Sussex as saying. Prince Harry had warned Dorsey that the social media platform was being used to plan a riot.

"Jack and I were emailing each other prior to Jan 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before. And then it happened, and I haven’t heard from him since," the business daily quoted Duke of Sussex as saying at a virtual panel discussion hosted by Wired on November 9.

Though Dorsey, in March, told a Congressional hearing that he took some responsibility for online organising that led to the riot.

Earlier on January 6, 2021, former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol following the Republican candidate's defeat against current US President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Following the attack, leaders from around the world condemned the storming and expressed shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.

Former US President Barack Obama also condemned the violence, saying: "History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation."