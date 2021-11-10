MARKET NEWS

English
US Capitol Riot row | Prince Harry says he warned Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on misuse of the social media platform

Earlier on January 6, 2021, former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol following the Republican candidate's defeat against current US President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
Prince Harry (PC-AP)

Nearly 10 months after the US Capitol riot, reports arrived that Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey got a warning from Prince Harry the day before the attack, Bloomberg quoted Duke of Sussex as saying. Prince Harry had warned Dorsey that the social media platform was being used to plan a riot.

"Jack and I were emailing each other prior to Jan 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before. And then it happened, and I haven’t heard from him since," the business daily quoted Duke of Sussex as saying at a virtual panel discussion hosted by Wired on November 9.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi, other world leaders express shock over storming of US Capitol

Though Dorsey, in March, told a Congressional hearing that he took some responsibility for online organising that led to the riot.

Following the attack, leaders from around the world condemned the storming and expressed shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.

Former US President Barack Obama also condemned the violence, saying: "History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation."
Tags: #Barack Obama #Donald Trump #Duke of Sussex #Jack Dorsey #Joe Biden #prince harry #social media #US Capitol Riot
