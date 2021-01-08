MARKET NEWS

US Capitol Hill storming to boost social media companies' ad revenue, say experts

US President Donald Trump was locked out of all major social media platforms for inciting the mob that stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overturn his election loss.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while Trump supporters gather in front of the US Capitol building. (Image: Reuters/Leah Millis)

The US Capitol Hill violence perpetrated by a pro-Donald Trump mob will give a boost to social media companies' advertising business as user engagement shot up after the incident, experts have said.

"Political turmoil drives increased engagement on social media, and right or wrong, that generates more revenue for Facebook and Twitter," advertising media expert Mark Douglas told CNBC.

Douglas, the founder and CEO of ad tech firm Steelhouse, said that even if some brands decide to pause advertising on social media because of brand safety concerns, the revenue increase would offset that. "This may be a challenging time for social media censorship, but it’s a rocket ship for their ad business," he added.

US President Donald Trump was locked out of all major social media platforms due to false claims about his loss to Joe Biden and for inciting the mob that stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overturn his election loss.

Close

Jim Anderson, a social media expert and the CEO of SocialFlow, an optimization platform that publishes content to the major social media channels, said the near-unanimity of action was “striking”.

"The day social media companies decided there is more they could do to police Trump’s behaviour was also the same day that President Trump’s supporters stormed and occupied the US Capitol," Anderson said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted that both social media sites have banned Trump’s account from posting for at least the remainder of his term in office and potentially “indefinitely.”

Amazon-owned gamer-centric platform Twitch disabled new video streams on a Trump account, while video-sharing sensation TikTok barred clips of Trump inciting supporters at the rally.

Trump’s verified Snapchat account was also blocked indefinitely.

Trump, who addressed the mob and urged them to march on the Capitol, later released a video on social media in which he repeated false claims of election fraud—even telling the mob "we love you."

YouTube removed the video in line with its policy barring claims challenging election results.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #United States #world
first published: Jan 8, 2021 11:55 am

