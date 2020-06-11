US cannot shut down economy again: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

The United States cannot shut down its economy again because of the coronavirus, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday, adding that another $1 trillion in rescue funds will flow into the economy over the next month.

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC television, said he was prepared to go back to Congress for more money to protect jobs and workers, but aid for states would be subject to negotiations with lawmakers.

