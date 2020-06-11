App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 11:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US cannot shut down economy again: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC television, said he was prepared to go back to Congress for more money to protect jobs and workers, but aid for states would be subject to negotiations with lawmakers.

The United States cannot shut down its economy again because of the coronavirus, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday, adding that another $1 trillion in rescue funds will flow into the economy over the next month.

Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC television, said he was prepared to go back to Congress for more money to protect jobs and workers, but aid for states would be subject to negotiations with lawmakers.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Steven Mnuchin #United States #World News

