Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US-Canada border to close to non-essential travel: Trump

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump wrote.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump wrote.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 08:15 pm

