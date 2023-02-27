 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US calls on Russia to stay with nuclear weapons treaty

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

"Russia is once again showing the world that it is not a responsible nuclear power," Bonnie Jenkins, the U.S. undersecretary of state for arms control, said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that the country would suspend participation in the New START treaty ((File image)

A top U.S. arms control official on Monday sharply criticized Russia for suspending its participation in the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty, but said Washington will try to work with Moscow to continue its implementation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that the country would suspend participation in the New START treaty which obligated both Russia and the U.S. to commit to regular communications on the status of their nuclear arsenals, allow regular on-site inspections and abide by caps on the number of deployed and non-deployed warheads of each side.

"Russia is once again showing the world that it is not a responsible nuclear power," Bonnie Jenkins, the U.S. undersecretary of state for arms control, said at a session of the Conference on Disarmament, a United Nations-affiliated international forum.

Russia is not withdrawing from the treaty, which is in force until 2026, but Putin said Russia cannot accept U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites while Washington and its NATO allies seek Russia's defeat in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons and continue notifying the U.S. about test launches of ballistic missiles.