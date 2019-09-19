US calls attacks 'act of war' while Saudi points fingers at Iran; so is it war now?

From the beginning, the jugular attacks on two vital oil installations in Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq and Khurais districts were a good enough whodunit. With dark war clouds hovering over West Asia, there are many theories doing the rounds.

From where did the drone/missile launches originate? Who launched them and why? Importantly, why did the Saudi air defence system not detect and respond to the incoming projectiles? Why is the massive US intelligence satellite network proving ineffective in tracing the perpetrators? What is the scale of the damage?

On his way to Saudi Arabia for an on-the-spot assessment, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used very strong words to describe the attack. He called it an "act of war" without divulging USA's future course of action.

On why Saudi defences could not prevent the attacks, Pompeo said 'even the best air defense systems are sometimes mistaken'.

"We want to make sure that the infrastructure and resources are protected so that similar attacks in the future are less successful than this...This attack was on a scale that we simply hadn’t encountered before," he added.

It would not definitely be out of context to assume that Saudi Arabia must have had the US Patriot missile defence systems in deployment near its critically important oil installations or at least in the vicinity of such important potential targets. If not, it shows lack of understanding of basic battle tactics. If deployed, the lack of response is serious. Not to speak of the US intelligence gathering satellite network that keeps an eye on conflict zones.

The Saudis have been the world's biggest weapons importer from 2014 to 2018, accounting for 12 percent of the imports. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), it was a jump of 192 percent over 2009-2013. And those buys were mainly from the US obviously including the much-touted Patriot air defence missile systems.

Not for nothing has Russian President Vladimir Putin, tongue-in-cheek, offered to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia. He had said: "...Saudi Arabia just needs to make a wise state decision, as it was done by Iranian officials when they purchased S-300, and as it was done by President (of Turkey) Erdogan with the purchase of S-400 from Russia. They will reliably protect all infrastructure objects of Saudi Arabia."

Putin's statement was an oblique offer to sell the S-400 air defence system which has become a hot potato for the US as its key NATO ally Turkey is braving US sanctions to procure the system. China and India are also buying the weapon system.

On September 18, Saudi Arabia categorically stated the attacks did not originate from Yemen. According to the kingdom’s defence department spokesperson Turki al-Maliki, the attack comprised both missiles and Iranian Delta Wing UAV drones, about 25 of which were used.

Displaying the wreckage of the projectiles, an event that was broadcast by Al Arabiya TV channel, the Saudi military spokesperson said Iran has tried to stage-manage as if the attacks originated from Yemen.

While the Houthi rebels from Yemen claimed responsibility for the attacks, their capability to do so is doubtful. While the fact that Iran has been their prime patron has never been in dispute.

While these attacks have sent a shudder down the spine of the global oil industry, forcing Saudi Arabia had to cut down its daily oil production by about 50 percent just after the attacks, the first question being asked was - Do the Houthi rebels possess the capability to launch armed unmanned drones so far away?

In fact, US satellites had already recorded detailed pictures of the attacked Aramco oil installations which indicated that the projectiles did not hit the plants from the southern direction or the direction of the Houthi rebel strongholds in Yemen. But to be fair, modern missiles and drones do have a hovering capability—but something that the Houthi would not perhaps possess.

The two places hit — Abqaiq is near the border with Bahrain, about 1,000 km north of the Yemeni border, while Khurais, closer to Saudi capital Riyadh — are about 800 km from the Houthi strongholds in Yemen. Abqaiq houses the world's biggest oil refinery while Khurais is home to Saudi Arabia's second largest oil field. According to al-Maliki, the missile components recovered from the scene of attack showed that they were parts of cruise missiles with a range of 700 km, thereby proving that they could not have been launched from Yemen.

On September 15, US President Donald Trump showed his bellicosity. “There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!," he tweeted.

So with the Saudis strongly hinting the attacker was Iran, will US go to war now in aid of its Arab ally?

The domestic sentiment in the United States may not be that helpful to Trump's belligerence. Trump has in fact been trying to extricate his country from the Afghanistan conflict in an ‘honourable’ manner, but to no avail till now in face of a stubborn Taliban that wants an exit agreement on their own terms. In effect, the Afghanistan peace talks are deadlocked as of now.