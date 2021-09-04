MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US building 'small cities' at bases for Afghans

Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who heads U.S. Northern Command, said there were more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees being housed at the eight bases as of Friday.

Associated Press
September 04, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

US military bases housing Afghanistan evacuees are building their own city-type leadership organizations to deal with sanitation, food and other challenges as the numbers of Afghans coming into the U.S. grows.

Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who heads U.S. Northern Command, said there were more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees being housed at the eight bases as of Friday.

He acknowledged there have been problems as the bases grapple with language, cultural and other issues. He told Pentagon reporters that he's "building eight small cities, we're going to have challenges.

He said the bases have designated a military officer as a mayor to be in charge of a couple dorms or housing units and an Afghan counterpart who can communicate about any ongoing issues.

He said Northern Command has asked the Defense Department for additional linguists who are fluent and can speak with the Afghans.

Close

Related stories

The U.S. military will eventually be able to house as many as 50,000 Afghanistan evacuees at the eight bases around the country and won't likely need to tap additional facilities, said VanHerck, who is also the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Afghans at the bases are divided, with single males and single females in separate housing, and families walled off in their own sections where possible to provide privacy.

So far, he said, there have been few problems with evacuees testing positive for COVID-19, and he has heard of no serious security problems.

A defense official said the number of Afghans at each of the eight bases will fluctuate over time, but as of Friday the approximate totals were: Fort McCoy, Wisc., 8,800; Fort Bliss, Texas, 6,200; Fort Lee, Va., 1,700; Joint Base McGuireDixLakehurst, N.J., 3,700; Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., 650; Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., 800; Fort Pickett, Va., 3,650 and Camp Atterbury, Ind., 65.

 
Associated Press
Tags: #Afghanistan #Taliban #United States #world
first published: Sep 4, 2021 01:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.