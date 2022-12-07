 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US, Britain launch energy partnership to boost supplies

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:17 AM IST

Britain and other European countries have turned to the United States as they try to reduce their reliance on Russian energy supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine begun in February.

The United States and Britain announced on Wednesday an energy partnership aimed at sustaining a higher level of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Britain and collaborating on ways to increase energy efficiency.

Britain and other European countries have turned to the United States as they try to reduce their reliance on Russian energy supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine begun in February.

"This partnership will bring down prices for British consumers and help end Europe's dependence on Russian energy," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

The "UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership" will also aim to drive investment in clean energy and exchange ideas on energy efficiency and reducing demand for gas.

Household energy bills have hit record highs this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine forcing the UK government to cap costs and subsidise the difference, a measure analysts forecast could cost up to 42 billion pounds ($51 billion) over the 18 months the cap is in place.

Western countries are also attempting to cap how much Russia can profit from the rise in energy costs that has followed its invasion of Ukraine.