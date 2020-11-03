US braces for post-election tension: Here is what social media platforms are doing to curb spread of misinformation

United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he feels the presidential election result is fraudulent and has proposed mobilising troops under the 200-year-old Insurrection Act to put down unrest if he won.

In fact, a “non-scalable” barricade has been erected around the White House as officials expect large protest in an event that Trump claims a premature victory. News reports in the US are reporting business establishments preparing for protests by sealing doors and windows.

This election has been pegged by both, the Republicans and the Democrats, as the “most important” for Americans in their lifetime. Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, voters are expected to turn up in large numbers for in-person voting on November 3.

The early voting numbers aren’t small either. The US Election Project pegs the number at about 98.8 million as of November 2. Plus, about 29 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities. That should happen over the next couple of days. Over 100 million votes would have been cast and recorded even before Election Day. Voters would have already cast more than 71 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election.

This can be a marker for how charged the political atmosphere is in the US. There are concerns among some voters that Trump may declare premature victory or may seek to block counting of votes after election night if he stands to gain. The spread of any misinformation and fake news during such sensitive days could lead to violence.

Thus, social media giants – after having been criticised for not being able to curb misinformation in the previous presidential election – are pulling out all stops to ensure nothing untoward happens on their platform. Here are the measures they have taken:

Google: The Alphabet-owned company announced a new features in August for its search engine to provide detailed information about how to register and vote, directing users to local election administrators.

Its video service YouTube is taking down content aimed at manipulation, including "videos that contain hacked information about a political candidate shared with the intent to interfere in an election," according to a statement. YouTube will also remove videos promoting efforts to interfere with the voting process such as telling viewers to create long voting lines.

Facebook: The social networking giant has introduced a ban on new political advertising for the final leg of the election campaigning. However, there were complaints that the planned moratorium was beset by glitches. On October 27, the company said it had rejected a pre-prepared Trump campaign ad that told users to "vote today," because it did not have "the proper context or clarity" – a violation of its policies.

Twitter: The popular social media platform had in October announced new "significant product and enforcement updates" to increase 'context' and "encourage more thoughtful consideration before Tweets are amplified." Twitter has said people on the micro-blogging site, including candidates, may not claim an election win before it is called. It has also imposed warnings on misleading tweets by US political figures and block calls for violence or any other disruption.

In August, Twitter had started labelling accounts of government officials and state-affiliated media on the platforms. It is currently focused on labelling “senior officials and entities who are the official voice of the state abroad”. Heads of state are currently not being labelled. For now, this is applicable only to accounts from China, Russia, France, United Kingdom and the United States -- the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).