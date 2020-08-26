US blacklists Chinese individuals, firms for South China Sea work

The United States announced sanctions and restrictions on 24 Chinese companies and associated officials Wednesday for taking part in building artificial islands in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

"Since 2013, the PRC has used its state-owned enterprises to dredge and reclaim more than 3,000 acres on disputed features in theSouth China Sea, destabilizing the region, trampling on the sovereign rights of its neighbors, and causing untold environmental devastation," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.