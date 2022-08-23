English
    US believes Russia is planning strikes on Ukraine infrastructure soon: Official

    August 23, 2022
    The United States has intelligence that Russia is planning to launch fresh attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities soon, a U.S. official said on Monday.

    track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said.

    The official said the statement was based on downgraded U.S. intelligence.
