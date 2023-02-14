English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US backs Philippines in laser dispute with China

    China's foreign ministry said its coast guard conducted actions according to the law.

    Reuters
    February 14, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

    The United States on Monday said it stood with the Philippines after Manila accused China's coast guard of using a laser to try to disrupt a resupply mission to troops in the South China Sea.

    "The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard's reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship on February 6 in the South China Sea," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

    China's foreign ministry said its coast guard conducted actions according to the law.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Laser #Philippines #US #World News
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 06:40 am