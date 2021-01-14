MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

The auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla Wednesday after upgrading a safety probe in November. The NHTSA said the issue could result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up as well as the Autopilot driver assistance system.

Reuters
January 14, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST
Tesla registers with the Registrar of Companies.

Tesla registers with the Registrar of Companies.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday asked Tesla Inc to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working.

The auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla Wednesday after upgrading a safety probe in November. The NHTSA said the issue could result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up as well as the Autopilot driver assistance system.
Reuters
TAGS: #World News
first published: Jan 14, 2021 07:18 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.