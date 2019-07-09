App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US appeals court says Trump cannot block Twitter followers

The court found that the First Amendment does not permit Trump 'to exclude persons from an otherwise open online dialogue because they expressed views with which' he disagreed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A US appeals court on July 9 upheld a 2018 lower court ruling that said President Donald Trump could not block people from following him on Twitter.

The court found that the First Amendment does not permit Trump "to exclude persons from an otherwise open online dialogue because they expressed views with which" he disagreed.

The White House, Justice Department and Twitter did not immediately comment. Trump last year blocked some people who had sued to gain access.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News

