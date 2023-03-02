 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US' Antony Blinken meets Russia's Sergei Lavrov on G20 sidelines, urges stance reversal on nuclear treaty

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

The US Secretary of State said he called on his Russian counterpart to end the war and engage in talks, although Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no interest in any engagement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Image: Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefly met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on March 2 and called on him to reverse Russia's stand on the New START nuclear treaty.

Speaking to reporters in the Indian capital, Blinken called Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) irresponsible.

"I urged Russia to reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START Treaty, which places verifiable limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United States and the Russian Federation," Blinken said late in the evening on March 2 following the conclusion of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"Mutual compliance is in the interest of both our countries. It's also what people around the world expect from us as nuclear powers. I told the foreign minister that no matter what else is happening in the world, in our relationship, the United States will always be ready to engage and act on strategic arms control, just as the United States and the Soviet Union did even at the height of the Cold War," he added.