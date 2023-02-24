 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions one year into war with Ukraine

Associated Press
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

The action, taken in coordination with Group of Seven allies, seeks to punish 250 people and firms, puts financial blocks on banks, arms dealers and technology companies tied to weapons production, and goes after alleged sanctions evaders in countries from the United Arab Emirates to Switzerland.

The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people Friday, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine.

Russia's metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury Department's "most significant sanctions actions to date, according to the agency.

"Our sanctions have had both short-term and long-term impact, seen acutely in Russias struggle to replenish its weapons and in its isolated economy," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a written statement. "Our actions today with our G7 partners show that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.