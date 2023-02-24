 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US announces new sanctions targeting Russian banks, military industry, semiconductor access

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

The sanctions will adversely affect "over 200 individuals and entities, including both Russian and third-country actors across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that are supporting Russia’s war effort," the White House said

White House will also take measures to prevent Russia from escaping previous sanctions (AP file image)

The United States on February 24 announced new sanctions that target Russian banks, military-industrial complex and the country's access to semiconductors.

The sanctions will adversely affect "over 200 individuals and entities, including both Russian and third-country actors across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that are supporting Russia’s war effort," the White House said in a statement.

Futhermore, measures would also be rolled out to prevent Moscow from circumventing the sanctions that have been previously imposed, it added.

Among those subject to new sanctions -- which come on top of multiple layers of previous measures imposed over the last 12 months -- will be "a dozen Russian financial institutions, in alignment with allies and partners, as well as Russian officials and proxy authorities illegitimately operating in Ukraine."