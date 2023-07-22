US and like minded countries need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

Arti Prabhakar (Image source: Reuters file photo)

The United States and like-minded countries, including India, need to work together to shape the course of artificial intelligence, Arti Prabhakar, the Science Advisor to President Joe Biden, said on July 21 as the administration roped in several IT giants like Google and Microsoft to ensure that it is not misused and is being used for public good.

"The work that we are doing includes working with companies to hold them accountable and there's some important progress on that today. We're also working on executive actions that we can take within existing law, and the President is considering an executive order that we think can really boost our ability to deal with AI's harms and also start using it for good," Indian American Prabhakar told in Washington.