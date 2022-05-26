English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US and Japan say they staged joint fighter jet flight after North Korea missile launches

    The exercise was meant to "showcase combined capabilities to deter and counter regional threats", the U.S. military said in a news release. Japan and the United States wanted to show their combined resolve in the wake of North Korea's latest missile launches, two U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    Reuters
    May 26, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The U.S. military and Japan's Self Defense Force said on Thursday they flew fighter jets together over the Sea of Japan in a show of strength after North Korea lobbed three missiles into the waters that separate Japan and the Korean peninsula.

    The exercise was meant to "showcase combined capabilities to deter and counter regional threats", the U.S. military said in a news release. Japan and the United States wanted to show their combined resolve in the wake of North Korea's latest missile launches, two U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    North Korea on Wednesday spurred fresh tensions in East Asia when it fired three missiles into the Sea of Japan hours after U.S. President Joe Biden left Tokyo following meetings with leaders from Japan, India and Australia.

    One of the missiles, according to South Korean officials, appeared to be Pyongyang's largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with an estimated range of about 15,000 kilometers, enough to reach the United States.

    The flight of eight aircraft from bases in Japan included four American F-16 jets and four Japanese F-15 fighters, according to Japan's Air Self Defense Force.

    Close
    The U.S. military and South Korean forces also conducted combined live-fire tests, including surface-to-surface missile tests, after the latest North Korean provocation.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Japan #missile #North Korea #US #World News
    first published: May 26, 2022 07:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.