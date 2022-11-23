 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US and Israel agree to accelerate operational plans against Iran: Aviv Kohavi

PTI
Nov 23, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Chief of Staff of the IDF Lieutenant General Aviv Kohav landed in the US on Sunday for five days of meetings with senior officials focused on the Iranian threat, the IDF said.

IRAN Source: Reuters)

Israel and the US have agreed that they are at a "critical point" in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have said as its chief held discussions with senior American officials in Washington.

Chief of Staff of the IDF Lieutenant General Aviv Kohav landed in the US on Sunday for five days of meetings with senior officials focused on the Iranian threat, the IDF said.

The Israeli Army's Chief on Monday met with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, and CIA Director, William Burns.

"During the discussions, it was agreed that we are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region," the IDF quoted Kohavi as saying in Tweets posted on its social media handle on Tuesday.

"On the one hand, Iran is under many economic, military, and internal pressures, and on the other hand, it continues to promote its nuclear programme. The IDF strongly promotes all operational plans against the Iranian threat," Kohavi said.

Israel has declared Iran's nuclear programme an existential threat vowing to foil it using "all options on the table", hinting at a possible military strike if required.