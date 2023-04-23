 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US and France evacuate diplomats from Sudan as battles rage on

Reuters
Apr 23, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

President Joe Biden said the U.S. was temporarily suspending operations at its embassy in Khartoum but remained committed to the Sudanese people, reiterating calls for a ceasefire that have so far gone largely unheeded.

Live TV feeds showed thick smoke still hanging over the capital, Khartoum, and its sister cities of Bahri and Ombdurman, as gunfire continued to ring out in some areas

The United States said it had evacuated its embassy staff from Sudan and France said it was evacuating diplomats on Sunday, as eight days of battles between rival military factions that have triggered a humanitarian crisis showed little sign of let-up.

"The belligerent parties must implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and respect the will of the people of Sudan," Biden said in a statement.

