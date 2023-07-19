US and China on Climate: How the world’s two largest polluters stack up

The United States consumes 20% of the world’s oil, and China consumes about 14%.

John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s climate change envoy, wraps up high-level talks with Chinese officials Wednesday aimed at finding ways to work together on climate change despite simmering tensions between the two world powers.

The United States and China are the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters as well as the world’s green tech powerhouses. If they can agree to speed plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions, it could be consequential for the world’s ability to stay within safe limits of global warming.

But there are significant hurdles, including long-standing tensions over China’s insistence that it is a developing country that should have more leeway to pollute, and U.S. efforts to challenge China’s dominance in clean technology manufacturing. In recent years, Chinese officials have also warned that broader disputes in the bilateral relationship, which Beijing has blamed largely on the United States, will undermine cooperation on combating climate change.

Here are some figures that illustrate the complex energy relationship between the United States and China.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Past and Future

— China, the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, produces 12.7 billion metric tons of emissions annually. That dwarfs U.S. emissions, currently about 5.9 billion tons annually. Still, those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

— Since 1850, China has emitted 284 billion tons of carbon dioxide. But the United States, which industrialized far earlier, has released almost twice that amount: 509 billion tons of emissions. In the climate negotiations, cumulative emissions are considered a point of accountability: Countries with higher historic emissions have a higher burden of responding.

— The average Chinese person uses far less energy than the average American, about 10.1 tons of carbon pollution annually compared to 17.6 tons in the U.S., according to analyses from the Rhodium Group.

Climate Targets, Climate Progress

— Under the Obama administration, the United States agreed to cut emissions at least 26% below 2005 levels by 2025. Biden beefed up that target, promising the United States would slash emissions 50%-52% from those levels by the end of the decade. The United States also promised to stop new emissions by 2050.

— China promised in the Paris Agreement to reach its peak emissions by 2030. It also pledged to increase the share of its non-fossil fuel energy, like wind, solar and nuclear, to 25%. In 2021, President Xi Jinping of China said the country would become carbon neutral by 2060.

— Analysts have said the United States has put itself within striking distance of meeting its 2030 goal with new laws and regulations. Those include $370 billion in clean energy investments through the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed last year, and pending restrictions on emissions from automobile tailpipes and electricity generation.

— China is also on track to meet its near-term goals, despite a significant recent uptick in the construction of coal-fired power plants. China has included domestic climate targets in its most recent five-year plan, including ensuring that zero-emissions fuels make up 25% of energy consumption and half of installed generation.

Oil, Gas and Coal

— The United States consumes 20% of the world’s oil, and China consumes about 14%. The United States is also a top oil exporter. China imports most of its oil.

— In the United States, a shift from coal to natural gas, a cheaper resource, has helped lower greenhouse gas emissions. Natural gas now accounts for about 30% of energy use in the United States. In China, natural gas, most of it imported, accounts for 9% of its energy mix, according to the U.S. Energy Information Association.

— The United States has not built a new coal plant since 2013. There has been a 40% decline in coal-fired power generation in America over the last decade, according to the Energy Information Administration. China burns more coal than the rest of the world combined. A study last year found China permitted a total of 106 gigawatts of new coal power projects in 2022, the equivalent of two large coal power plants per week.

Wind, Solar and EVs

— China manufactures more solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries than any other nation. In 2022, China invested $546 billion into clean energy. The United States invested $141 billion.

— China’s renewables capacity surpassed 1,000 gigawatts in 2021, four times what it had a decade earlier. Wind and solar now exceed 300 gigawatts each, and forecasts predict the country will add up to 150 gigawatts soon. Hydropower accounts for 16% of China’s power generation, and nuclear energy provides 5%. And 1 in 4 cars sold in China last year was an electric vehicle.

— In the United States, wind, solar, hydroelectric power and other forms of renewable power accounted for 21% of the energy mix in 2021. In the U.S., 1 in 17 new cars sold last year was electric.

— Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the United States is poised to invest $370 billion over 10 years into wind, solar, green hydrogen, nuclear energy and other non-fossil fuel power.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Lisa Friedman