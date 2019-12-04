App
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US and China move closer to phase-one trade deal: Report

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had said a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the US presidential election in November 2020, denting hopes of a resolution soon to a dispute that has weighed on the world economy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday had said a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the US presidential election in November 2020, denting hopes of a resolution soon to a dispute that has weighed on the world economy.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #trade deal #US #World News

