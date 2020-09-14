172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-ambassador-to-china-terry-branstad-stepping-down-mike-pompeo-5837481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US ambassador to China Terry Branstad stepping down: Mike Pompeo

The 73-year-old -- who previously served as governor of Iowa for more than 20 years across two spells -- had been in his post since May 2017, representing Washington in Beijing during a period when tensions with China were heightened over trade, regional territorial claims, the coronavirus pandemic, and unrest in Hong Kong.

AFP
US ambassador to China Terry Branstad
US ambassador to China Terry Branstad

US ambassador to China Terry Branstad is stepping down, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday, at a time of increasingly strained ties between the world's two biggest economies.

Thanking Branstad for his service, Pompeo said in a tweet that he had "contributed to rebalancing US-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair."

The reasons for the ambassador's departure were not immediately clear, and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs -- while acknowledging Pompeo's tweet -- said it had not received notice of his resignation.

Close

The 73-year-old -- who previously served as governor of Iowa for more than 20 years across two spells -- had been in his post since May 2017, representing Washington in Beijing during a period when tensions with China were heightened over trade, regional territorial claims, the coronavirus pandemic, and unrest in Hong Kong.

related news

In June, he was summoned by Beijing after President Donald Trump signed a law that paved the way for sanctions over Hong Kong, an action the foreign ministry slammed as "gross interference in China's internal affairs."

Last year, he called on Beijing to open a "substantive dialogue" with the Dalai Lama during a rare visit to Tibet, a region where the central government is accused of widespread repression.

An early supporter of Trump's run for the White House in 2016, Branstad was appointed soon after the election.

At the time, Trump's transition team praised his "tremendous understanding of China and Chinese people."

He was reported to have a long-standing relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he first met in the 1980s.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #Mike Pompeo #Terry Branstad #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.