    US, allies discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at UN: US State Department
    US, allies discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at UN: US State Department

    "We expressed our grave concerns about Russia's acquisition of these UAVs from Iran," Price said in a statement. "We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure."

    October 20, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST
    The United States, Britain and France raised the issue of Iran's alleged transfer of drones to Russia at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

    "We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," Price said.
