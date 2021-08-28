MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US airstrike targets ISIS-K 'planner' in Afghanistan

.The US airstrike came a day after President Biden vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the Kabul airport attack and ordered his commanders to develop plans to strike back at them.

PTI
August 28, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST
Hundreds of people, some holding documents, gather near an evacuation control checkpoint of Kabul airport (AP Photo)

Hundreds of people, some holding documents, gather near an evacuation control checkpoint of Kabul airport (AP Photo)

The US has conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State "planner" in Afghanistan, striking back at the terror outfit in less than 48 hours after a suicide bombing claimed by the group killed 169 Afghans and 13 American soldiers at the Kabul airport.

"US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target, Capt Bill Urban, spokesperson of US Central Command, said on Friday. We know of no civilian casualties," he said. We know of no civilian casualties," he said.

Earlier in the day, the White House said President Joe Biden does not want the terrorists, who planned the attack at the Kabul airport, to live any longer. I think he made it clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the Earth anymore, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

However, it wasn't immediately known if the ISIS-K planner was involved specifically in Thursday's Kabul airport attack, claimed by the Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate — Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K. The US airstrike came a day after President Biden vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the Kabul airport attack and ordered his commanders to develop plans to strike back at them.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," Biden had said in his remarks at the White House on Thursday.
PTI
Tags: ##afganistan #ISIS #US
first published: Aug 28, 2021 07:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.