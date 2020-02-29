App
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months': US-Afghan declaration

After an initial reduction of troops to 8,600 within 135 days of Saturday's signing, the US and its partners "will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months... and will withdraw all their forces from remaining bases", the declaration stated.

Representative image

The United States and its allies will withdraw all their forces from Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban abide by an agreement due to be signed in Doha on February 29, Washington and Kabul said in a joint statement.

The Doha accord would see thousands of American troops quit Afghanistan in a phased plan after more than 18 years in return for various security commitments from the insurgents and a pledge to hold talks with the government in Kabul.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 06:24 pm

