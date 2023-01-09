 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US agency fines ex-McDonald's CEO for defrauding investors

Jan 09, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

US authorities on Monday fined former McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook and barred him from serving as a public company officer for five years after accusing him of defrauding investors in connection with his termination in 2019.

Easterbrook agreed to a $400,000 fine, without admitting or denying the claims against him, under a settlement announced by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

"When corporate officers corrupt internal processes to manage their personal reputations or line their own pockets, they breach their fundamental duties to shareholders," said Gurbir Grewal, the SEC's head of enforcement.

"By allegedly concealing the extent of his misconduct during the company's internal investigation, Easterbrook broke that trust with -- and ultimately misled -- shareholders."

The settlement is the latest ripple from a messy corporate saga that morphed from a corporate sex scandal into an executive clawback case.

Originally appointed in 2015, Easterbrook was credited with boosting McDonald's operations until his sudden November 2019 departure following a consensual romantic relationship with an employee that violated company policy.