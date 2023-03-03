English
    US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist

    "When we identify entities that pose a national security or foreign policy concern for the United States, we add them to the Entity List to ensure we can scrutinize their transactions," Assistant Secretary Thea Kendler said in a statement.

    March 03, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST
    The United States is adding 37 entities to its trade blacklist for activities including contributing to Russia's army, supporting China's military and facilitating or engaging in human rights abuses in Myanmar and China, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

