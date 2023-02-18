 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US accuses Russia of 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine

Feb 18, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Kamala Harris made the comments at the Munich Security Conference, days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion which unleashed war in Europe for the first time in decades.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and US Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands as they meet at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023. (AFP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accused Russia of committing "crimes against humanity" in Ukraine, saying Moscow's forces had conducted "widespread and systemic" attacks on the country's civilian population.

She made the comments at the Munich Security Conference, days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion which unleashed war in Europe for the first time in decades.

"The US has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity," she told world leaders at the gathering -- the first time that the United States has formally designated Russia's actions in Ukraine as such.

"Their actions are an assault on our common values and our common humanity. Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population," Harris added.