you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US 'absolutely' has ability to defend Taiwan: Top Pentagon general

Milley said he did not expect China would take military action against the island in the next 24 months, but, when asked at the Aspen Security Forum if the Pentagon could defend it, he replied: "We absolutely have the capability. There's no question about that."

AFP
November 03, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST

The United States military "absolutely" has the ability to defend Taiwan from an attack by China if called on to do so, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said Wednesday.

Milley said he did not expect China would take military action against the island in the next 24 months, but, when asked at the Aspen Security Forum if the Pentagon could defend it, he replied: "We absolutely have the capability. There's no question about that."
AFP
first published: Nov 3, 2021 07:41 pm

