    US abortion ruling: President Joe Biden vows to 'do all in his power' to protect right to abort

    Stating that “this is an extreme and dangerous path”, the US President, however, urged abortion debate activists to “keep all protests peaceful”, while warning that the abortion ruling may undermine contraception and gay marriage rights.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 10:55 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden

    United States President Joe Biden on June 24 slammed the Supreme Court for ending the right to abortion, accusing it of putting women's lives at risk in the name of an "extreme ideology."

    "The court has done what it has never done before, expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans," Biden said.

    "It's a realisation of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view."

    Addressing the nation hours after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade to end constitutional protections for women seeking to abort after 15 weeks, US President Joe Biden vowed to do all in his power to protect a woman's right in states where they face effects of abortion ruling.

    He said that the abortion ruling leaves the United States an ‘outlier’ in the world.

    Stating that “this is an extreme and dangerous path”, the US President, however, urged abortion debate activists to “keep all protests peaceful”, while warning that the abortion ruling may undermine contraception and gay marriage rights.

    The US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

    The landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling had recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure.

    The impact promises to be transformational. Twenty-six states either will or are likely to ban almost all abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organisation that backs abortion rights.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #abortion law #Joe Biden #United States #US Supreme Court
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 10:31 pm
