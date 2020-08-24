172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-3-shot-inside-lexington-mall-in-kentucky-5745851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

US: 3 shot inside Lexington mall in Kentucky

The conditions of those who were shot were not immediately released. Police also had no details on suspects.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Three people were shot inside a Kentucky mall on Sunday, police said. The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. ET outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random.

Officers evacuated the mall and checked each store. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Alicia Spurlock told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she and her daughter had just left a store inside the mall when they heard multiple gunshots.

“It took me a minute to register what that was,” Spurlock said. “Everybody just started running.”
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:02 am

