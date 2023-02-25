 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Urgent action needed to strengthen international financial architecture: IMF MD to G20

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday said there is an urgent need to strengthen the international financial architecture, especially in the area of debt resolution and Global Financial Safety Net at a time when global growth is set to slow in 2023.

Terming India a relative bright spot, she said, it is an important engine of growth for the world economy, representing about 15 per cent of global growth in 2023.

India's remarkable progress on Digital Public Infrastructure provides a strong basis to secure robust and inclusive growth over the medium term, she said at the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under India Presidency here.

"With global growth set to slow in 2023 and remain below its historical average, too many people in too many countries are struggling to make ends meet - a point that I highlighted in my recent blog on policy priorities for G20. The international community, therefore, has a responsibility to come together to find solutions for the most vulnerable members of our global family," she said.