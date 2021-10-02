MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Upbeat Biden to hit road selling endangered spending plans

The impasse on the Democratic side is rooted in political differences over how much the government should spend, but also on the sheer lack of trust between competing factions.

AFP
October 02, 2021 / 09:38 PM IST

President Joe Biden said Saturday he will hit this road this week to sell his mammoth spending plans, which are in jeopardy in Congress amid a fight between centrist and progressive factions of his Democratic Party.

Biden struck an optimistic note as he spoke of prospects for passage of a huge infrastructure package and even larger social spending bill that are central to his political legacy.

Speaking as he left the White House to travel to Delaware, Biden said he was "going to work like hell to make sure we get both these passed.

"And I think we will get them passed," the president told reporters.

"I'm going to be going around the country this week making the case why it's so important," added Biden, who has been criticized for not doing more to sell the bills to everyday people.

Close

Related stories

"There's nothing in any of these pieces of legislation that is radical, that is unreasonable when you look at it individually," Biden said of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, and the $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" bill allocating money for education, child care, clean energy and other issues.

The impasse on the Democratic side is rooted in political differences over how much the government should spend, but also on the sheer lack of trust between competing factions.

But Biden reiterated, "I believe I can get this done. I believe when the American people are aware of what's in it, we can get it done."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added in a statement that Biden and his team would "continue close engagement" with both House and Senate lawmakers through the weekend.

On the other pressing issue facing the president -- an urgent deadline to raise the national debt limit ahead of a default date of October 18 -- Biden called on Republicans to join his party in approving an increase. A US default on its debt would be unprecedented and have catastrophic effects on the US and world economies.

Usually this is not a complicated issue. But this year Republicans are refusing to join Democrats in granting authorization, while Democrats argue they should not have to bear responsibility alone.

"I hope the Republicans won't be so irresponsible as to refuse to raise the debt limit and to filibuster the debt limit," the president said.

"That would be totally unconscionable, never been done before and so I hope that won't happen," Biden said
AFP
Tags: #Joe Biden #United States #US Infrastructure plan #World News
first published: Oct 2, 2021 09:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.