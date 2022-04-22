English
    Up to 9,000 bodies in mass grave: Ukraine

    PTI
    April 22, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST
    Justin Crump, a former British tank commander now with the strategic advisory company Sibylline, said the Ukrainian comments could, in part, be an attempt to persuade allies to send more weapons. “What they’re trying to do by positioning this, I think, is ... focus people’s minds and effort by saying, ‘Look, the conflict has begun in the Donbas,’” Crump said. “That partly puts pressure on NATO and EU suppliers to say, ‘Guys, we’re starting to fight now. We need this now.’” (Image: AP)

    "The greatest war crime of the 21st century has been committed in Mariupol. This is the new Babi Yar," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said, referring to the site of multiple Nazi massacres in which nearly 34,000 Ukrainian Jews were killed in 1941.

    "Then Hitler killed Jews, Roma and Slavs. And now Putin is destroying Ukrainians. He has already killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol," he added. "This requires a strong reaction from the entire world. We need to stop the genocide by any means possible."

    In a separate statement earlier Thursday, Boychenko alleged the Russians had dug huge trenches near Manhush, 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) west of Mariupol, and were ``hiding their war crimes'' by dumping bodies there.

    On Thursday evening, Ukrainian media published satellite photos of Manhush, showing what they said were mass graves similar to although much larger in size from  the ones discovered in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. The accuracy of these claims and images could not be immediately verified.



