Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with Covid: Top doctor

AFP
Jan 03, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

China Covid-19 Crisis

A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with Covid-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday.

Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's Covid expert advisory panel, estimated that the majority of the city's 25 million people may have been infected.

"Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 percent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than (in April and May)," he told Dajiangdong Studio, owned by the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily.

Shanghai suffered a gruelling two-month lockdown from April, during which over 600,000 residents were infected and many were hauled to mass quarantine centres.

But now the Omicron variant is spreading rampantly across the city.