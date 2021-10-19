MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Unvaccinated players unlikely to get visa to play Australian Open: Official

Andrews made the comments after men’s world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status and said he was unsure if he would defend his title.

Reuters
October 19, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST
Q13. The company traces its roots to the Schwarzschild & Sulzberger meatpacking company, based in New York. Sulzberger & Sons founded the Ashland Manufacturing Company in 1913 to use animal by-products from its slaughterhouses. It started out making in 1914, tennis racket strings, violin strings, and surgical sutures but soon expanded into baseball shoes and tennis racquets. How is this company known? (Image: Reuters)

Q13. The company traces its roots to the Schwarzschild & Sulzberger meatpacking company, based in New York. Sulzberger & Sons founded the Ashland Manufacturing Company in 1913 to use animal by-products from its slaughterhouses. It started out making in 1914, tennis racket strings, violin strings, and surgical sutures but soon expanded into baseball shoes and tennis racquets. How is this company known? (Image: Reuters)

Unvaccinated tennis players are unlikely to get a visa to travel to Australia and play in the Australian Open Grand Slam, a government official said on Tuesday.

"I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country and if they did get a visa they’d probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing.

Andrews made the comments after men’s world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic declined to reveal his vaccination status and said he was unsure if he would defend his title.

Victoria, where the Grand Slam takes place in Melbourne, has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes, although authorities have not clarified what the requirement will be for those coming from abroad.
Reuters
Tags: #Australian Open #Sports #Tennis #World News
first published: Oct 19, 2021 07:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.