'Unthinkable' has happened, we've war in Europe, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has consequences not only on that country, but also in the region and the world, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned, saying the "unthinkable" has happened in Europe.

The top official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during a media round table on Thursday on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, told a select group of reporters that the world got through a crisis like no other with the pandemic.

And we are now in an even more shocking territory. The unthinkable happened we have a war in Europe, Georgieva said.

We have a tragic impact of the war on Ukraine. We have contractions on a significant basis in Russia. And we see the likely impact on our World Economic Outlook. We will come up with, next month, a downward revision of our growth projections, she said.

Globally, the economic fallout of the war is being transmitted through three key channels, she said.

First and most impactful, higher commodity prices. Second, impact on reducing real income because also of inflation and how that reflects in the real economy. And three, the impact on financial conditions and business confidence, Georgieva said.

According to her, the surging prices for energy and other commodities — wheat, corn, metals, inputs for fertilisers, semiconductors — are coming in many countries on top of already high inflation and are causing grave concern in so many places around the world.

It is especially dangerous for families that are living in poverty, for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of their expenses, she said.

When we look at the real economy, clearly we see contraction in trade, but also a dent on consumer confidence and purchasing power, Georgieva said.

Financial conditions have been already tightening in many countries with this pressure from especially oil and gas prices.

On inflation, we may see those tightening measures go faster and go further. And that is obviously mostly worrisome for countries that are in a tight place to begin with. And particularly troubling for emerging markets that may see the combined impact of a dent on business confidence and tightening conditions putting them in a more troubled place, she said.

While Ukraine is the worst hit by the war, the Russian economy is being devastated too, she said, adding that unprecedented sanctions have led to abrupt contraction of the Russian economy, moving into a deep recession.

We are mindful that massive currency depreciation is driving inflation up. It is severely denting the purchasing power and standard of living for a vast majority of the Russian population.

Spillovers to neighbouring countries are also significant, in particular countries that are more closely integrated with the Ukrainian and the Russian economies.

The main channels of these spillovers to the neighbourhood — Central Asia, the Caucuses, Moldova, the Baltic countries — are trade, the interruption in remittances, and influx of refugees.

And that is demonstrably affecting the outlook for the immediate neighbourhood, Georgieva said.

Expressing her respect for all the countries that are receiving Ukrainian refugees, mostly women, children and elderly, for what they have done to cushion the tragedy that they are experiencing, she said that the number is now 2.1 million, but it can get much higher.

Not surprisingly, some of the countries in the neighbourhood are already discussing with us, possibly, the need of support.

More specifically, Moldova, which has a programme with the Fund and is asking for an augmentation of this programme. We work very closely with our partners — with the World Bank and other institutions — to make sure that the response is as effective as possible, Georgieva said.

Ukraine is having a significant economic toll on its economy, she said.

Already damages on infrastructure are massive. We have shortages of food, medicine; in some parts of the country, electricity is running short.

And the most valuable part of Ukraine’s richness, its human capital, is leaving in numbers we have not seen in Europe since the Second World War, she said.

Georgieva said that even if hostilities were to end right now, the recovery and reconstruction costs are already massive.

President Zelensky, in our phone call, actually zeroed in on that, calling on the Fund to be ready to help mobilise financing and work with others for the rebuilding of the country, she added.