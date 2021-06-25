UNSC session: India reiterates support for ‘independent, democratic’ state of Palestine

Representative image

India on June 24 reiterated its stand for an 'independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine' and called for an end to the conflict in West Asia.

At a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, India called for resumption of peace talks between Israel and Palestine and said that there is no alternative to the "two-state solution" for ensuring “meaningful and enduring peace”.

India said that the Israel-Palestine peace process can no longer be kept on the back burner. “The continuation of the impasse only exacerbates the trust deficit between the parties and increases the chances of cycle of violence to recur. I again underscore the need for immediate resumption of the Middle East Peace Process and direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine,” Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, said at the UNSC session.

“India supports all diplomatic efforts, including by the Quartet, which are aimed at strengthening the collective commitment of the international community to resume these negotiations and facilitate the peace process,” Swarup said.

India also urged Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip to honour the ongoing ceasefire to ensure that the “situation does not spiral out of control”.

The session came in the backdrop of recent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine’s Gaza Strip territory.

Israel and Hamas fought for 11 days in May during which thousands of rockets were launched from both sides, many falling into civilian areas. More than 250 Palestinians were killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel confirmed that 13 people were killed on its side, including a 30-year-old Indian national. A ceasefire has generally been in place since May 21.

However, the Indian representative at the session also said that all Palestinian parties should work with the Palestinian Authority to ensure the well-being of the people of Palestine. “We take note of the postponement of the reconciliation meeting of all Palestinian parties that had been facilitated by Egypt and hope that the parties overcome the current stalemate. We believe that intra-Palestinian unity is critical for achieving a peaceful settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict.”

“Attention of the international community should not be diverted from the immediate needs of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza. Such assistance should reach the Palestinian people through verified channels,” Swarup added.

India also called for “reinforced cooperation” between the Israeli and Palestinian authorities in the area of humanitarian aid delivery and movement of patients in and out of Gaza.

India welcomed the role played by UN agencies in facilitating aid delivery, particularly that of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), Swarup said.

Speaking at UNSC’s open meeting amid the latest round of the conflict on May 16, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said India condemns all violence and destruction, and called for immediate de-escalation.