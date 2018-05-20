App
May 20, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

UNSC must end selectivity in implementing resolutions on disputes: Pakistan

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi made the remarks during a Security Council debate here last week on 'upholding international law within the context of the maintenance of international peace and security.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan has said that the UN Security Council must end "selectivity" in implementing its resolutions, especially long-standing "disputes" such as Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

"The Council needs to be more consistent and unbiased in its actions. Selectivity in implementation of its resolutions and decisions, especially on long-standing disputes, notably Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine must end. There can, after all, be no peace without justice," Lodhi said.

Lodhi and the Pakistani delegation consistently rakes up the Kashmir issue in various UN platforms.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's delegate Masood Anwar, addressing a session of Committee on Information, raised the issue of Kashmir saying that alleged human rights violations are taking place against the people of Kashmir.

India had strongly rejected Anwar's reference to Kashmir, saying his remarks are irrelevant to the work of the Committee.

"We have seen another attempt here today to make reference to issues extraneous to the agenda of the Committee. We completely reject these remarks as they have no relevance to the work of the Committee," S Srinivas Prasad, Minister in the Indian Mission to the UN, had said.

