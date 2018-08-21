UN's IAEA says no indication North Korea nuclear activities have stopped

The continuation and further development of the DPRK's nuclear programme and related statements by the DPRK are a cause for grave concern.
The UN's nuclear watchdog said it had not see any indication that nuclear activities in North Korea have stopped despite its pledges to denuclearise."The continuation and further development of the DPRK's nuclear programme and related statements by the DPRK are a cause for grave concern," said a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) seen today.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 04:55 pm