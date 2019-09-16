App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

United States to pledge not to raise tariffs on Japanese cars: Report

The newspaper said the pledge would be part of a joint leaders' statement on trade that is due to be released following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week in New York.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States will agree not to raise tariffs or introduce curbs to import quotas on Japanese cars when the country's leaders meet next week, the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper reported on Monday.

The newspaper said the pledge would be part of a joint leaders' statement on trade that is due to be released following a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week in New York.

Washington and Tokyo agreed to the core elements of a trade deal last month on the sidelines of a Group of Seven Summit, with Trump and Abe saying they hoped to sign an agreement this month.

Close

As part of the limited trade deal, Tokyo would make concessions on agricultural imports from the United States while Washington would refrain from raising tariffs on Japanese cars as Trump had threatened to do earlier.

related news

The agreement, if finalised, would lessen trade frictions between the two allies at a time when the United States is locked in a trade war with China.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #World News

