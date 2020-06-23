United Nations invites KK Shailaja to speak on Kerala's fight against coronavirus outbreak

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja was honoured by the United Nations on June 23. Shailaja was invited as a speaker to the UN Public Service Day, the only one to be invited from India.

The minister presented the Kerala Model at the virtual event held by the United Nations. The event was organised to honour the women and men who risk their lives and health to deliver essential public services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shailaja's selection to the UN panel is a result of the widespread appreciation received by the state in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The event included an orchestral piece performed by the UN Orchestra and a video showcasing public servants in action developed from over 80 submissions received from public servants at national and local levels worldwide, the UN said.

The main speakers at the live video event also include António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the General Assembly; HE Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organisation; Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs; Chin Young, Minister of Interior and Safety, Republic of Korea; Dr In-Jae Lee, Deputy Minister of the Interior and Safety, Republic of Korea; Jim Campbell, Director, Health Workforce Department WHO; Annette Kennedy, President of International Council of Nurses; and Rosa Pavenelli, General Secretary, Public Services International.