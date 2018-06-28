App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 05:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

United Kingdom steel industry may need protection after United States tariffs: Minister

International Trade Minister Liam Fox said in parliament, "We are looking to see what impact there may be from any diversion and whether we need to introduce safeguards to protect UK steel producers."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain said on Thursday it was already seeing evidence that it may need to take action to protect the country's steel industry from the impact of US tariffs, and was discussing the matter with the European Union.

"We are looking to see what impact there may be from any diversion and whether we need to introduce safeguards to protect UK steel producers," International Trade Minister Liam Fox said in parliament.

"The earliest time that is likely to happen would be early to mid-July. We are already seeing some movements that I think may justify that.

"As soon as we have the evidence to be able to justify such a decision, we would take it."
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Britain #Current Affairs #steel industry #United States #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.