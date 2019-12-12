UK General Election 2019: Polling today, voters set to decide fate of Brexit

United Kingdom will head for polls on December 12, the country's third general election in less than five years, to break the Brexit deadlock that has paralysed the country's politics since the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union (EU).

A total of 3,322 candidates are standing across the 650 seats in the House of Commons this year, with Brexit and Britain's impending exit from the EU playing a key role in the campaign this time.

The final day of Britain's general election campaign on December 11 saw top party leaders making a last-ditch sprint across the UK to woo the voters, as a definitive pre-poll survey gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson an edge but also kept the prospect of a hung Parliament on the table.

After failing to deliver Brexit by an October 31 deadline, Johnson called the December 12 snap election.

A Conservative majority would allow PM Johnson to pass his controversial Brexit deal and take the UK out of the 28-member EU on January 31.

The last election in 2017 had thrown up 12 Indian-origin MPs, including the first female Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill and the first turbaned Sikh MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi -- both for the Opposition Labour Party.

The election looks set for a hike on that number, with Labour's Navendru Mishra and Conservatives' Gagan Mohindra and Goan-origin Claire Coutinho among the frontrunners to clinch their party's strongholds.

The ethnic minority surge in the number of MPs is expected to include all the Indian-origin MPs from the last election, except Labour's Keith Vaz -- who announced his resignation just ahead of the election in the wake of a sex scandal.

For the Tories, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma, Rishi Sunak, Shailesh Vara and Suella Braverman are set for a return. For the Labour Party, besides Gill and Dhesi, the others contesting so-called safe seats include Keith Vaz's sister Valerie Vaz, Lisa Nandy, Seema Malhotra and Virendra Sharma.