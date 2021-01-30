United Arab Emirates says it will grant some foreigners citizenship: Report

On January 30, the United Arab Emirates said it would grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This comes in a bid to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by the Associated Press, UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Other have also received this citizenship over time.



We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey.

— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 30, 2021

The announcement made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

While the UAE is home to 9 million, only a tenth of its population are citizens. In November, the UAE announced plans to overhaul the country's Islamic personal laws, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, loosening alcohol restrictions and criminalising the so-called “honour killings.”

--With inputs from Associated Press