English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed dies at 73

    The nation will begin 40-days of mourning to mark the demise of the country's second president.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed

    United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed

    The United Arab Emirates' President and long-time ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan passed away on May 13, state media said. The 73-year-old had been battling illness for several years.

    “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE and the Islamic world ... on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13,” the official WAM news agency said.

    The nation will begin 40-days of mourning, the ministry announced, to mark the demise of the country's second president. During this period, flags will be at half-mast starting today, with work suspended in the public and private sector for the first three days.

    Sheikh Khalifa had taken over as the UAE's second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi, the federation's richest emirate.

    He has rarely been seen in public since 2014, when he had surgery following a stroke, although he has continued to issue rulings.

    Close

    His brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, has been seen as the UAE's de facto ruler in recent years.

    (with inputs from agencies)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #United Arab Emirates
    first published: May 13, 2022 04:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.