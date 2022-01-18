MARKET NEWS

United Airlines warns 5G plan would impact 1.25 million passengers a year

U.S. airlines warn 5G interference could compromise key safety systems and result in suspended passenger and cargo flights. They want some 5G deployment set for Wednesday delayed around key U.S. airports.

Reuters
January 18, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
United Airlines said in a statement that "the customer clearly wasn't in compliance with the federal mask mandate.

United Airlines said late on Monday the current U.S. 5G wireless rollout plan would negatively impact an estimated 1.25 million United passengers and at least 15,000 flights annually and urged President Joe Biden’s administration to take action.

U.S. airlines warn 5G interference could compromise key safety systems and result in suspended passenger and cargo flights. They want some 5G deployment set for Wednesday delayed around key U.S. airports.

United said the current rules "will result in significant restrictions on 787s, 777s, 737s and regional aircraft in major cities like Houston, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago."
first published: Jan 18, 2022 08:02 am

